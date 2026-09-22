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Elitecon International Reports 9.2-Fold Increase In FY26 Revenue

Elitecon International Ltd reported a 9.2-fold year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹5,074.80 crore in FY26, while consolidated PAT rose 2.7 times to ₹185.06 crore. The company attributed the performance to its edible-oil and agro businesses and a full year of overseas operations.

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Elitecon International Reports 9.2-Fold Increase In FY26 Revenue

New Delhi [India], September 22: Elitecon International Ltd reported a 9.2-fold year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹5,074.80 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹548.76 crore in FY25.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹185.06 crore, up 2.7 times from ₹69.65 crore in the previous financial year. Profit attributable to owners was ₹161.98 crore, while basic earnings per share stood at ₹1.16.

The company said the consolidated performance reflects the addition of its edible-oil and agro businesses, along with a full year of overseas operations. Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro were consolidated from September 30, 2025, meaning only six months of their profits were included in FY26 results.

2026 A Space Odyssey

1 September 2026

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On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose 5.1 times to ₹1,529.50 crore from ₹297.51 crore in FY25.

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Elitecon operates across tobacco and allied products, edible oil and agro commodities, and international FMCG and trading activities. Its tobacco manufacturing operations are based in Nashik, while edible-oil operations include facilities at Kandla and Mathura.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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