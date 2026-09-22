Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation With 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

New Delhi [India], September 21:Forteasia Realty Private Limited has announced rapid progress on its flagship development, the Forteasia Industrial Township (FIT), a RERA-approved 135+ acre next-generation industrial hub strategically located on Meham–Beri Road at Kalanaur in Rohtak district, Haryana. Positioned as a game-changer for the region’s industrial landscape, FIT offers seamless connectivity to the KMP Expressway, the Delhi–Hisar Highway, and the wider NCR industrial corridor, making it an ideal destination for manufacturers, logistics players, warehousing operators, and businesses looking to expand into one of India’s most dynamic economic zones. With its prime location and modern infrastructure, the township is rapidly emerging as a preferred address for industrial and plotted development in Haryana.