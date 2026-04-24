Rotoris Debuts At Watches & Wonders Geneva

Rotoris’ presence extends well beyond showing up. During the fair, Rotoris was featured on the cover of one of the watch industry’s most established international titles, a recognition rarely accorded to a brand this early in its journey, and one that speaks directly to the seriousness with which the global watch community received the brand. Across the four professional days of the fair, Rotoris drew substantive engagement from international buyers, institutional media, and independent collectors, arriving as a global watch brand of Indian origin on its own terms.