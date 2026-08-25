CEP, IIT Delhi Opens Admissions For Fourth Batch Of Certificate Programme In Applied Data Science And Artificial Intelligence

The rapid adoption of AI has also intensified debate around its implications for businesses and the workforce. A World Economic Forum survey found that more than half of business executives globally expect AI to displace existing jobs, while 24 per cent believe it will create new employment opportunities. Nearly 45 per cent also anticipate an improvement in business profit margins. McKinsey research further indicates that more than 70 per cent of the skills sought by employers remain relevant to both automatable and non-automatable work. AI, therefore, is not rendering human capabilities obsolete; it is changing how professionals apply those capabilities and increasing the importance of sound judgement, adaptability and AI fluency.