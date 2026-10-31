Riaan Ghodawat Becomes The First Indian To Attend The Ballon d’Or

His ambitions, however, remain firmly on the pitch. Riaan hopes to play for FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, and the Ballon d’Or has become part of that picture: no longer a distant spectacle, but an occasion he wants to return to in a different role. “I want to play for FC Barcelona or Real Madrid and return to the Ballon d’Or as a player,” he said. “For now, I know I have a lot to learn, and I want to keep training and getting better.”