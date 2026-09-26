Uttar Pradesh Trident Of Technical Excellence

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a major shift in the field of higher education. A strong, research-driven technical ecosystem is coming to life in the state. Traditional classroom teaching is fast becoming a thing of the past as institutions are adopting the latest technological advancements. When it comes to higher education, the state is focused today on innovation, advanced technology, and real-world problem-solving.
Three key state institutions are leading this change, viz., Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) in Kanpur, and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) in Gorakhpur.
Three Premier Institutions Drive Growth
Lucknow’s AKTU is modernising technical, pharmacy, management, and professional courses across Uttar Pradesh. It has secured an NAAC ‘A+’ grade and aligned its entire curriculum with NEP 2020. These steps by AKTU ensure students gain modern skills along with solid academic knowledge.
Kanpur’s HBTU is expanding its technological offerings through strong industry tie-ups across the globe. It is accredited with an NAAC ‘A+’ grade. HBTU is collaborating with IIT Kanpur to establish a Rs 50-crore Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence. This project focuses on clean energy solutions and cutting-edge research.
Gorakhpur’s MMMUT has rapidly emerged as a globally recognised research hub. In its first NIRF participation in 2025, the institution broke into the top 100 ranks. The university also earned spots in the QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. MMMUT hosts its own Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and supports 24 active start-ups, encouraging young students to become entrepreneurs.
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Boosting Research and Incubation Infrastructure
Research and innovation are central to the state's vision. To encourage fresh ideas, incubation centres have been set up in 10 state universities. A dedicated Research & Development Innovation Fund provides financial support to student and faculty projects.
New academic programs are also building a well-rounded learning environment. The Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Centre of Global Excellence is helping in bridging traditional Indian wisdom with modern science. Special research chairs in the centre support focused study, while student mental health policies have ensured a safe, supportive campus life.
Global exposure to the state’s learners is another major priority. State universities have signed 1,381 MoUs, including 75 international agreements. Collaborations with Australian institutions, like Monash University and Western Sydney University, give students and researchers global opportunities.
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Industry 4.0 and Skill Development
Uttar Pradesh is readying its young generation for future job markets. Across the state, 195 technical institutions and 3,271 ITIs are training a skilled workforce where they use modern labs and smart classrooms to give them an edge over others.
Curricula are updated to align with the requirements of Industry 4.0. Students are provided training in emerging technologies, including:
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning
Internet of Things (IoT) and Robotics
Cybersecurity and Cloud Computing
Drone Technology, AR/VR, and Mobile Security
Additionally, 211 Government Polytechnics are being developed as Centres of Excellence. To further boost learning, 251 new smart classrooms are being added to polytechnics in 2025–26.
Building a Skilled Workforce
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised that the state government is working at multiple levels with a primary goal to provide quality education, competitive exam coaching, modern technical skills, and opportunities for employment and self-employment.
By empowering institutions like AKTU, HBTU, and MMMUT, Uttar Pradesh has created an ecosystem where advanced research meets practical applications. The state's youth are well-equipped to lead the modern economy by leveraging modern tools, global tie-ups, and startup support provided to them by the state government since 2017.
Key Statistics
195: Technical Institutions
89: Centre Labs established
211: Government Polytechnics linked to Centres of Excellence
251: New Smart Classrooms in Polytechnics in 2025–26
3,271: ITIs across the State