Uttar Pradesh Trident Of Technical Excellence

Lucknow’s AKTU is modernising technical, pharmacy, management, and professional courses across Uttar Pradesh. It has secured an NAAC ‘A+’ grade and aligned its entire curriculum with NEP 2020. These steps by AKTU ensure students gain modern skills along with solid academic knowledge.

Kanpur’s HBTU is expanding its technological offerings through strong industry tie-ups across the globe. It is accredited with an NAAC ‘A+’ grade. HBTU is collaborating with IIT Kanpur to establish a Rs 50-crore Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence. This project focuses on clean energy solutions and cutting-edge research.