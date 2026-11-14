Soha Ali Khan And Sania Mirza Show What It Means For Your Child To Be MathFit With Cuemath

New Delhi [India], November 13: Cuemath, a global math learning platform, has brought together actor Soha Ali Khan and tennis champion Sania Mirza for its latest brand campaign, built around a question that matters to parents: is a child simply learning to get the right answer, or learning how to think their way to it? Through the perspectives of two mothers, the campaign highlights the importance of the right coach, personalised attention and guided practice in helping children develop the confidence to think independently and work through problems.

Soha Ali Khan and Sania Mirza bring their experiences as mothers to Cuemath’s campaign

Collaboration focuses on helping children build strong learning foundations

Campaign highlights personalised learning, regular practice and the importance of math coaching

MathFit combines mathematical proficiency with reasoning and problem-solving skills

Both Soha and Sania are mothers themselves and bring a first-hand understanding of how invested parents are in their children’s learning journeys. The campaign’s central film captures a conversation between the two as they explore their child’s MathFit Report, discussing score, key indicators and personalised learning plan. Their conversation brings out a key distinction of Cuemath’s approach: while grades show how a child performs, the MathFit Report offers parents a deeper understanding of how their child thinks, approaches problems and where they can improve (watch Soha and Sania in conversation). As part of the campaign, Sania also reflects on the role of one-on-one coaching (watch Sania’s video), while Soha engages in a separate conversation with a Cuemath student to understand what being MathFit means (watch Soha’s conversation).

At the heart of the campaign is Cuemath’s MathFit philosophy, which is built on a simple distinction: knowing the answer is important, but understanding how to arrive at it is what builds the ability to solve problems independently. MathFit brings together strong math proficiency and the confidence to reason, find connections and apply concepts to unfamiliar situations. In a world where AI can increasingly provide answers in seconds, the ability to ask the right questions, understand the problem and work through a solution becomes even more valuable.

“At Cuemath, we believe the way a child reaches an answer is as important as the answer itself. MathFit is about helping children build the understanding and confidence to think through unfamiliar problems and find their own way forward. With Soha and Sania, we wanted to bring this belief to life through the perspectives of two mothers who understand the importance of the right guidance in a child’s learning journey,” said Manan Khurma, Founder and CEO, Cuemath.

“As a parent, I’ve realised the real question isn’t whether my child can get the right answer, but whether she understands how she got there. That way of thinking stays with a child, whatever she goes on to do. With AI becoming part of everyday life, it matters more than ever that children learn to reason for themselves,” said Soha Ali Khan.

“Every child learns differently, and I see that at home. When children are taught at their own pace, math stops being something to fear and becomes something they enjoy working through. Sport taught me that progress comes from steady practice and the right guidance, and I see learning math the same way,” added Sania Mirza.

The campaign is being rolled out through a series of digital assets featuring Soha and Sania, including individual videos and carousel content across Cuemath’s digital platforms. Through personalised one-on-one coaching, Cuemath helps children learn at their own pace, with coaches who guide their thinking rather than simply provide answers, enabling them to develop the skills and mindset to become independent thinkers.