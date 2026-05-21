Ratul Puri Led Hindustan Power Signs Power Supply Agreement With MP Power Management Company Limited For Supply Of 800 MW Power

The Power Supply Agreement (PSA) for 800 MW will be supplied from the upcoming unit of Hindustan Power at Anuppur, strengthening its contribution toward meeting Madhya Pradesh’s growing power requirements. Under the terms of this agreement, power supply from this project is scheduled to commence from 2031. The PSA is structured for a tenure of 25 years, with an option to extend the agreement by an additional five years. The project has been awarded under the DBFOO (Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate) model.