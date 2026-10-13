Pt. Pawan Kaushik Highlights What Families Should Know About 2026 Festival Timings

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 12: With Sharad Navratri beginning on 11 October and Diwali following on 8 November, households across Delhi NCR are turning to the panchang to plan the weeks ahead. This year’s festive calendar falls later than 2025’s because of an extra lunar month, Adhik Maas. For Pt. Pawan Kaushik, an astrologer in Gurgaon , the season arrives as he completes more than 30 years of practice in Vedic astrology.