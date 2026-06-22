Placing Water Transversality In Global Climate Action For Resilience At SB64 Bonn

Opening the Dialogue, Dr. Arvind Kumar highlighted the urgent need to move beyond fragmented governance models and embrace integrated approaches. He introduced the concept of “transversality,” stressing that decisions taken in every sector influence water outcomes and vice versa. Emphasizing the importance of managing the entire hydrological cycle, he called for stronger science-based policymaking, ecosystem restoration, innovative financing mechanisms, and inclusive governance. He noted that “Water is the operating system of climate resilience.”