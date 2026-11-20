Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19: Migration from the hills has long been one of Himachal Pradesh’s major challenges. Limited employment opportunities in villages have often compelled young people to move to cities in search of a better future. However, an initiative led by Captain Sanjay Parashar in the Jaswan-Paragpur region of Kangra district has been working to create new employment opportunities for local youth. Through efforts to connect young people from rural areas with the maritime sector, the Merchant Navy is emerging as a promising career option in the region.