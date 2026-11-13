Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% To Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

For the first half of FY27, Park Medi World recorded its highest-ever revenue of ₹986.7 crore, registering a 22% year-on-year increase. EBITDA stood at ₹227.8 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 23.1%, while net profit reached ₹143.1 crore.

Its liquidity position remained strong , with cash and cash equivalents of approximately ₹371.3 crore against term debt of ₹177.9 crore as of September 2026 .

Operationally, the healthcare provider witnessed continued expansion, with total bed capacity increasing 32% to 4,290 beds . The company added 680 beds during the first six months through acquisitions and the commissioning of its Panchkula facility .

For the first half of FY27 , Park Medi World recorded its highest-ever revenue of ₹986.7 crore , registering a 22% year-on-year increase . EBITDA stood at ₹227.8 crore , with an EBITDA margin of 23.1% , while net profit reached ₹143.1 crore .

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at approximately ₹52.1 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹73.6 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting pressure on profitability despite higher revenue .

New Delhi [India], November 13: Park Medi World Limited , which operates the Park Group of Hospitals , reported a 25% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹511 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 , compared with approximately ₹410 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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