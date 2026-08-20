Tata Group's IHCL Expands Uttar Pradesh Presence With Second Taj Hotel In Lucknow

Tata Group's IHCL has opened the 181-key Taj Palace, Lucknow
The launch gives Lucknow its second Taj hotel
IHCL now has 60 hotels across more than 20 cities in Uttar Pradesh
Tata Group's Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has opened Taj Palace, Lucknow, a 181-key hotel in the Gomti Nagar area, further expanding its presence in Uttar Pradesh.
The property was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, the company said in a statement.
The opening marks IHCL's second Taj hotel in Lucknow and comes as the company continues to build its network across the state.
IHCL now has a portfolio of 60 hotels across more than 20 cities in Uttar Pradesh, spanning its various hospitality brands, the company said.
"As India's economic and tourism landscape continues to expand, cities such as Lucknow are emerging as important centres of growth, driven by infrastructure development, rising investment and increasing visitation," said Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of IHCL.
"The opening of the second Taj hotel is reflective of the state’s growing prominence and our commitment to the region," he added.
Bet On Lucknow's Commercial Growth
The new hotel is located in Gomti Nagar and has been designed as a contemporary property, with 181 rooms and shared spaces integrated with landscaped surroundings.
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The hotel includes multiple food and beverage outlets, including Bistrot, House of Ming, Machan and Shadow & Oak.
It also features wellness facilities under Taj's J Wellness Circle, a fitness centre, a rooftop swimming pool and banqueting spaces for conferences and social events, IHCL said.
The property also brings The Chambers, Taj's members-only business club, to Uttar Pradesh for the first time, as per the statement of the company.
IHCL said Lucknow's combination of cultural heritage and its growing role as a centre for commerce, education and tourism has supported the city's evolution alongside modern infrastructure and development.