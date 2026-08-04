Gold Gets Costlier, But Indians Still Spend Record ₹1.98 Lakh Cr in Q2

On the supply side, India's gold availability fell to a six-year low after bullion imports declined following the import duty hike. However, the World Gold Council said domestic inventories and recycled gold were sufficient to meet demand. Rather than selling their jewellery despite record prices, many consumers chose to pledge it for loans. Outstanding bank gold loans doubled over the past year to ₹5.1 lakh crore, while gold loan books of non-banking financial companies rose 70% to ₹3.3 lakh crore.