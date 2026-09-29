Blood Cancer In 2026: Why Treatment Decisions Are More Personal Than Ever

New Delhi [India], September 28: A diagnosis of blood cancer no longer arrives with a single, standard answer. The past decade has quietly rewritten what treatment looks like for many patients — from the person who lives with chronic leukaemia for many years without needing immediate treatment, to the lymphoma patient whose own immune cells can be re-engineered in a laboratory to fight their disease. For families weighing treatment options in India, understanding how much has changed is often the first step towards making an informed decision.