Odisha’s Only Legacy Jewellery Brand, Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group, Celebrates 90 Years Of Trust, Craftsmanship And Excellence

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nishit Nanda said:



“Ninety years is not merely a milestone – it is a celebration of the trust our customers have placed in us across generations. This celebration belongs to every family that has made Khimji Dayabhai Co. Group a part of their lives. Rather than telling our own story, we chose to celebrate theirs. As we look ahead, we remain committed to innovation, craftsmanship and excellence while preserving the values that have guided us for 90 years.”