How to Harness the Community to Build Resilience to Climate Change

This is where grassroots organizations are playing critical connecting roles in articulating what the communities are experiencing, in documenting and strengthening local solutions, in building collective capacity, and in creating spaces for people to participate in decisions that affect them. At the same time, they translate these experiences for policymakers, funders, researchers and other institutions. Grassroots organizations approach climate change as an intersectional challenge, recognizing how it compounds existing psycho-socio-economic vulnerabilities. This enables responses that address not only climate shocks, but also the underlying conditions shaping how communities experience and recover from them. For grassroot organizations led by community members, there is no alternative; they must adapt, survive, and grow through the extreme climate crisis.