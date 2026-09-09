Maharaja & Speedex India Limited IPO Opens On September 10, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Maharaja & Speedex India Limited, a manufacturer and distributor of stainless-steel bottles and allied drinkware products, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at a price band of ₹177 to ₹186 per Equity Share. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The offer comprises 43,08,000 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each. At the upper price band of ₹186 per Equity Share, the issue size is ₹80.13 crore.

Equity Share Allocation

QIB Portion: Not more than 50.00% of the Net Offer

Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 15.00% of the Net Offer

Retail Individual Investors: Not less than 35.00% of the Net Offer

Market Maker: Up to 2,16,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the Company and its subsidiary from banks, funding capital expenditure towards the purchase of plant and machinery at the existing manufacturing facility of its wholly-owned subsidiary, and general corporate purposes.

The anchor bidding is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2026. The offer will open on Thursday, September 10, 2026, and close on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the offer is Choice Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the Registrar is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

About Maharaja & Speedex India Limited

Maharaja & Speedex India Limited is a drinkware manufacturing and distribution company focused on stainless-steel bottles and allied drinkware products. Its portfolio includes Standard Products and Novelty Products, marketed under its own brands, Speedex and Dewdrop, as well as through OEM and private-label arrangements.

Manufacturing is undertaken through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Dewdrop Bottles Private Limited, which operates two units in Sonipat, Haryana. The Company's products are distributed through a Pan-India network of 101 distributors across 17 states and 2 Union Territories, along with modern trade and online channels.

In FY26, the Company achieved revenue of ₹12,265.38 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹2,252.33 lakhs and PAT of ₹1,534.19 lakhs.

Offer Document

Investors should refer to the Risk Factors section of the official RHP and other applicable offer documents for details of risks associated with the Company and the Issue.

Disclaimer: This article is strictly for informational purposes. The publisher is not a SEBI-registered investment adviser. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor and read the official Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) and other offer documents before making any investment decisions. Investment in securities is subject to market risks. Readers should carefully consider the risk factors disclosed in the RHP before investing. The information contained herein is based on the information provided in the applicable offer documents and is subject to the terms and disclosures contained therein.