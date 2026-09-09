Om Galaxy Limited IPO Opens on Thursday, September 10, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Om Galaxy Limited, a precision mould design, development and manufacturing company catering to the building materials, primarily pipes, fittings and sanitaryware, and the plastics and polymer processing industries, has announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Thursday, September 10, 2026. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The issue comprises 1,16,67,200 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹5 each. The price band has been fixed at ₹85 to ₹90 per Equity Share. At the upper price band, the issue size is ₹105 crore.

IPO Details

Issue Opening Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Issue Closing Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Price Band: ₹85 to ₹90 per Equity Share

Face Value: ₹5 per Equity Share

Issue Size: 1,16,67,200 Equity Shares

Proposed Listing: BSE SME

Anchor Bidding Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Equity Share Allocation

Anchor Investor Portion: 33,21,600 Equity Shares

Net Qualified Institutional Buyer: 22,16,000 Equity Shares

Non-Institutional Investors: 16,64,000 Equity Shares

Individual Investors: 38,81,600 Equity Shares

Market Maker: 5,84,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilised towards part of the capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing unit for consolidation of the Company’s existing manufacturing units and expansion of its production capacities, pre-payment/re-payment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, and general corporate purposes.

The anchor bidding is scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2026. The issue will open on Thursday, September 10, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Indorient Financial Services Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

About Om Galaxy Limited

Om Galaxy Limited is engaged in the business of design, development and manufacturing of pipe fitting moulds and industrial moulds catering to building materials, primarily pipes, fittings and sanitaryware, and the plastic and polymer processing industry.

The Company also manufactures automotive moulds through its subsidiary, OMG Auto Mould Private Limited, and Hot Runner Systems through its subsidiary, Infuse HRS Private Limited.

The Company has expanded its capabilities to manufacture intricate, large-scale moulds with up to 64 cavities weighing up to 6-7 tons. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates seven manufacturing units in Maharashtra and caters to customers across building materials, plastics and polymer processing, automotive and auto components, and industrial engineering industries.

The Company has also diversified into the cleaning products segment under the brand name WONDRA, manufacturing products such as mops, brushes, scrubbers, wipers and brooms. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had 77 SKUs under WONDRA.

In FY26, the Company achieved revenue of ₹12,400.14 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹3,282.14 lakhs and PAT of ₹1,663.58 lakhs.