Meet The Kota Coaching Buddies Looking To Disrupt India's AC Market

Helium has two manufacturing facilities, one in South India and the other in the north, while Jaipur houses the company’s central functions: marketing, operations and service teams. Warehousing tells its own growth story. The company started with a single warehouse in Jaipur. Customer response arrived faster and stronger than the company's own projections had modelled, and within a short period, Helium had to expand to six warehouses across the country, organised regionally: north near NCR, east near Kolkata, south near Bengaluru and west near Mumbai, among others.