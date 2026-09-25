Blue Cloud Receives US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 24: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (“Blue Cloud” or “the Company”), an AI-first technology company, today announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Global Impx Inc. (“GIX”), has received a signed Statement of Work from IBM Cloud Inc for AI Infrastructure Design, Deployment and Support Services, at a fixed fee of US$15.5 million (approximately ₹147 crore).

The Statement of Work is issued under a Master Services Agreement between the two companies dated 21 August 2026. Work commenced on 24 September 2026, and fees are payable against five milestones running from project kick-off to production go-live.

The engagement GIX will deliver a scalable, secure, high-performance environment for the client’s AI and machinelearning workloads, covering model development, training, fine-tuning and inference.

The work spans four stages:

Design: assessment of AI workloads and existing infrastructure, followed by the high-level architecture and detailed design;

Build: GPU compute clusters, high-performance storage and networking, AI/ML platforms and Kubernetes-based orchestration, with model training and inference environments;

Secure and operate: identity and access controls, network segmentation, encryption, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery;

Validate and hand over: performance testing, documentation, knowledge transfer and production handover, followed by a stabilisation and support period.

The project runs to defined service levels, including infrastructure and GPU availability of at least 99.5 per cent, critical alerts within 15 minutes and response to critical incidents within 30 minutes.

Why it matters

Enterprises are moving AI from pilots into production, and that shift depends on GPU infrastructure that is designed, secured and operated to production standards. This order places Blue Cloud at the centre of that work for a global technology client and strengthens the Company’s AI infrastructure business in the United States, its largest market.

Management comment

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said: “AI is moving out of the lab and into production, and that move runs on infrastructure. Winning this mandate from IBM Cloud within three months of GIX joining Blue Cloud shows that our US platform can compete for, and deliver, the most demanding AI infrastructure work. This is the high-value, repeatable business we set out to build when we brought GIX into the group.”

Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director and Group CEO, said: “Our teams have already mobilised. We will deliver against clear milestones and service levels, including 99.5 per cent availability, and we aim to earn a long-term relationship with the client that extends well beyond this engagement.”

About Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited is an AI-first technology company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. It delivers AI solutions and infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecom and 5G services, and healthcare technology to governments and enterprises through platforms including AccessGenie, Blura SAGA, BluHawk and BluHealth.

Blue Cloud has operating entities in the USA, UK and India and operations in six other countries, and reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,002 crore for FY 2025-26.

Global Impx Inc., its wholly owned US subsidiary since June 2026, provides AI infrastructure, data centre and technology services to enterprise clients in the United States.

www.bluecloudsoftech.com