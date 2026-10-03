Kalamandir Jewellers Joins Hands With Siddharth Randeria

Commenting on the association, Siddharth Randeria said, “I am very happy to be associated with Kalamandir Jewellers, a brand that has built a strong legacy over four decades. Jewellery is much more than an ornament; it is connected to our celebrations, relationships, traditions and some of the most memorable moments of our lives. I see a natural connection between these values and Kalamandir’s journey. I look forward to being part of this association and celebrating the emotions and stories that make these moments truly special.”