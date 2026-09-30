Liquide Hosts Traders Conclave 5.0 In Bengaluru With 1,500+ Attendees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28: Liquide Solutions, a company providing equity research and technology-based services, concluded the fifth edition of Traders Conclave on September 18 at the MLR Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, bringing together more than 1,500 paid attendees, alongside market experts, financial platforms, technology companies and investors. Liquide-Hosts-Traders-Conclave.
The event focused on developments in India’s stock trading ecosystem, including the growing use of research, data and technology by retail traders and stock investors.
Traders Conclave brought together investors, traders, market leaders and technology platforms for discussions around developments in investing and trading.
AI as a Key Focus at Trade Conclave 5.0
AI emerged as a key theme at Traders Conclave 5.0, with discussions examining how the technology is being used for market research, portfolio analysis and information processing.
Liquide also presented LiMo, its AI-powered research assistant, as part of its product offering.
Led by Liquide’s Founder & CEO Anuj Bajpai, the conclave featured a leadership panel with Dale Vaz, Founder & CEO of SAHI; Nikhil Behl, Co-Founder & CEO of INDmoney Broking; and Devam Sardana, Business Head at Lemonn. The leaders discussed the future of Indian wealthtech and the role of AI in research, execution and access to global markets.
“Technology can make traders faster, and AI can make them smarter, but communities make the journey better. That is the idea behind Traders Conclave. Markets will always change, and when they do, having a strategy matters more than having a prediction,” said Anuj Bajpai, Founder & CEO of Liquide. Liquide-Hosts-Traders-Conclave.
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Discussions on Trading, Investment and Market Strategies
Across sessions on trading strategies, derivatives, market volatility, asset allocation, risk management, investor behaviour and emerging asset classes, speakers discussed the role of structured decision-making in investing and trading.
Discussions also covered how AI, data and analytical tools are being used to process market information, assess risk and support investment analysis, while retaining human judgement in the decision-making process.
A Growing Ecosystem Around the Indian Traders
Traders Conclave 5.0 brought together companies from across the investing ecosystem, including SAHI, FYERS and Motilal Oswal, alongside platforms such as Delta Exchange, Mudrex and Coinbase.
Product showcases and partner interactions allowed attendees to view trading platforms, analytical tools and technologies used across investing and trading.
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The participating companies represented different areas of the market, including equities, derivatives, AI-led research, global markets, alternative assets and investing infrastructure.
More than 1,500 people bought paid passes to attend the Bengaluru edition, participating in sessions and interacting with market practitioners and technology platforms. Liquide-Hosts-Traders-Conclave.
About Liquide
Liquide Solutions Private Limited is a SEBI-registered Research Analyst providing equity research and technology-based services. Its SEBI Research Analyst registration number is INH000009816. Liquide-Hosts-Traders-Conclave.
SEBI Registration Details
Registered Name: Liquide Solutions Private Limited
SEBI Research Analyst Registration No.: INH000009816
Registration Type: Corporate
Validity: Perpetual
BSE ID: 5582
Address: Signet Wing A, Cessna Business Park, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560103
Telephone: +91 89045 85433
Email: support@liquide.life
Disclaimer: Registration granted by SEBI and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.
Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Liquide Traders Conclave 5.0 is an educational and networking event. Nothing said, shown or shared at the event constitutes investment advice, a research recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.