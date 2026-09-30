From Projects To Assets: Exploring The Next Phase Of Growth

We took it because we could see what it does to the shape of our business. An EPC company lives tender to tender. You win, you execute, you look for the next one, and in a bad quarter there is nothing underneath you. Four plants – three at Phalodi under PM-KUSUM and one at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under a SECI award, approximately 11 MW in all – give us a little over ₹ 6 Cr a year that arrives whether or not we win anything. Each sits in its own subsidiary, so the asset can be seen for what it is and not lost inside a contractor’s books. Against an order book of about ₹ 350 Cr, that ₹ 6 Cr is small. It is also the only part of our revenue that nobody can outbid us for.