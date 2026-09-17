Steamhouse India Shares Surge Nearly 17% In Market Debut Trade

Shares of industrial gas producer Steamhouse India on Thursday listed with a premium of nearly 17% against the issue price of ₹81.
The stock started trading at ₹93, up 14.81% from the issue price on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock made its market debut at ₹94.50, a premium of 16.66%.
The company's market valuation stood at ₹2,689.71 crore.
The ₹414-crore IPO of Steamhouse India Ltd was subscribed 30.49 times on Friday last week.
The IPO had a fresh issue of ₹353 crore and an OFS of ₹61 crore. Its price range was ₹77-81 per share.
Steamhouse India Ltd had raised ₹124.20 crore from anchor investors.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to repay part of the company's existing debt, expand capacity at its Ankleshwar and Panoli facilities, set up a new steam-generation unit in the Dahej SEZ and meet general corporate requirements.
Established in 2014, Steamhouse supplies industrial steam to customers through a centralised utility model using dedicated pipeline infrastructure. The company serves industrial clients across sectors including chemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food processing, paper and manufacturing.
The company is also diversifying into nitrogen compression and distribution, waste-to-energy solutions and aviation logistics.