MMCM’s Cercarbono-Approved Methodology Brings Carbon Credits To Vehicle Scrappage

What Sets the MMCM Approach Apart?

The methodology is designed to connect real-world material recovery with measurable climate outcomes, while creating a pathway for the growing ELV carbon recycling sector to access carbon finance.

Connecting circularity with carbon finance

The methodology creates a direct link between the recovery and recycling of materials from ELVs and the carbon market. By reducing the need for equivalent virgin material production, the recycling of eligible materials can generate measurable emissions reductions that can be quantified as carbon credits. Carbon value linked to actual material recovery

The approach does not treat the number of vehicles scrapped as the carbon benefit in itself. Instead, it focuses on the recovery and recycling of materials and the associated emissions reductions. This creates a stronger connection between physical recycling activity and the climate impact being quantified. Designed for transparency and verification

The methodology incorporates defined monitoring and documentation requirements, with project-level outcomes subject to validation and verification. This supports the development of transparent and auditable carbon assets and aligns the methodology with the growing market emphasis on carbon-credit integrity. Positioned within an evolving high-integrity carbon market

The integrity of carbon markets is becoming increasingly important to buyers and market participants. In August 2026, Cercarbono was approved as CCP-Eligible by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), following assessment of its governance, tracking, transparency and independent third-party verification systems. Cercarbono subsequently announced that CM-WM-ELV-01 is among five Cercarbono methodologies being submitted for the ICVCM’s methodology assessment process.

Turning India’s ELV Challenge into a Climate Opportunity

The scale of India’s ELV challenge makes the need for formal, sustainable recycling infrastructure increasingly important. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), as reported by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), as of 30 January 2026, 129 Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) were operational across 21 States and Union Territories, having collectively scrapped approximately 0.43 million vehicles. As India continues to build out its formal vehicle-scrapping ecosystem, creating viable economic incentives for environmentally sound recovery and recycling will be critical.

MMCM’s ELV carbon methodology provides a mechanism through which this growing formal recycling ecosystem can potentially access an additional source of climate finance, linking material recovery with measurable emissions reductions.

The ambition is straightforward: as more vehicles reach the end of their useful lives, more of their materials can be recovered, recycled and returned to the economy, while the associated climate benefits can be measured and recognised through the carbon market.

The result is a new proposition for the circular economy: a scrapped vehicle does not have to mark the end of its value. Its materials can begin a new lifecycle, while their recovery can contribute to measurable climate action and generate potential carbon-market value.