LEXI Receives In-Principle Approval From IFSCA To Operate As Payment Service Provider At GIFT-IFSC

Achieving that target is as much a financial infrastructure challenge as it is a trade policy one. International trade is structurally complex: exporters operate across multiple payment instruments and trade structures, each with distinct risk profiles, documentation requirements, and settlement timelines. Beyond the mechanics of the transaction itself, significant value routinely slips through the cracks — GST refunds delayed or left unpursued, export incentives and government rebate schemes unclaimed due to documentation gaps, and working capital tied up in receivables that take weeks to land. Much of this is a compliance and documentation problem: exporters who don’t have the right paperwork in place don’t just face delays, they forfeit entitlements. The platforms available to address this complexity were largely built for a different era — bank-heavy, paper-intensive, and dependent on the exporter staying on top of every step manually. As export volumes scale, this is not just an operational inconvenience — it is a structural drag on growth.