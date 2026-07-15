IBM's $70 Bn Wipeout Explained: AI Spending Shift, Missed Deals And Weak Outlook

IBM shares plunged 25%, wiping out around $70 billion in market value after weak guidance and missed large deals.
Clients shifted spending to AI infrastructure and cybersecurity, hurting demand for enterprise software.
IBM admitted execution missteps, while weaker mainframe sales added to investor concerns.
Shares of IBM, one of the world's largest enterprise technology companies, suffered their biggest single-day decline in nearly six decades on Tuesday, plunging more than 25% and wiping out around $70 billion in market value after the company slashed its revenue outlook, admitted to execution missteps and warned that a rapid shift in corporate technology spending towards artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure had hurt its business.
The fall was steeper than IBM's decline during the 1987 "Black Monday" crash and rippled across the broader software sector, dragging shares of Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Intuit lower as investors reassessed whether AI infrastructure spending is beginning to crowd out traditional enterprise software demand.
Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna acknowledged that IBM had failed to respond quickly enough to changing customer spending patterns.
"These conditions require our teams to execute perfectly, and this quarter we faltered. We did not adapt and move quickly enough," Krishna wrote in a letter to investors.
AI Spending Shift Hurt IBM
According to Reuters, the biggest reason behind IBM's disappointing outlook is a sharp change in how companies are allocating their technology budgets.
Instead of spending on enterprise software, businesses are increasingly directing capital towards AI infrastructure, including servers, storage systems, networking equipment and high-performance memory chips.
The shift has been driven by concerns that AI hardware could become more expensive or harder to obtain as demand continues to outstrip supply.
IBM Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna acknowledged the company underestimated the speed of this transition.
"In the last few weeks of June, we saw clients shift their quarterly capex spend toward servers, storage, and memory purchases to secure supply-constrained infrastructure ahead of expected price increases," Krishna wrote in a letter to investors.
He added that IBM had expected some disruption from supply-chain constraints but "did not anticipate the magnitude of the capex reprioritisation."
Execution Missteps Added To The Pain
Krishna also admitted that IBM made operational mistakes during the quarter.
"These conditions require our teams to execute perfectly, and this quarter we faltered. We did not adapt and move quickly enough, and numerous large deals failed to close on the timelines we expected, driving the majority of our shortfall," he wrote.
The unusually candid admission highlighted that IBM's disappointing quarter was not driven solely by changing customer behaviour but also by the company's inability to convert several large enterprise contracts into revenue before the quarter ended.
The failure to close these high-value deals emerged as one of the biggest reasons behind the weaker-than-expected outlook.
Cybersecurity Spending Overtook Software Purchase
IBM said another trend that surprised the company was customers' increasing focus on cybersecurity.
Krishna noted that many organisations delayed software purchases as they redirected budgets towards strengthening cyber defences following rapid advances in artificial intelligence.
He specifically referred to concerns triggered by Anthropic's Mythos AI model, which has demonstrated the ability to identify vulnerabilities in existing software and encryption systems.
Instead of investing in new software projects, many companies chose to reinforce their cybersecurity infrastructure.
Reuters also reported that enterprises are increasingly prioritising cybersecurity spending as AI-powered cyber threats become more sophisticated.
Guidance Triggered Wall Street Selloff
The disappointing outlook spooked investors. IBM now expects second-quarter revenue of around $17.2 billion, representing annual growth of just 1% and falling short of analysts' expectations of $17.86 billion, according to Reuters.
Adjusted earnings per share are projected at $2.93, below Wall Street estimates of $3.02. If achieved, the revenue growth would mark IBM's weakest pace in more than a year.
The guidance triggered aggressive selling across the software sector, with investors questioning whether the industry's recent AI optimism has become increasingly concentrated around hardware suppliers rather than software companies.
IBM's warning also reflects a broader structural shift taking place across the technology industry.
Over the past two years, corporations have committed hundreds of billions of dollars to artificial intelligence. However, much of that spending has flowed first towards the infrastructure needed to build AI systems rather than software applications.
According to Reuters, analysts are also becoming increasingly concerned that AI-powered coding tools capable of automatically generating software could eventually reduce demand for traditional software products.
IBM Remains Focused On Long-Term Growth
Despite the sharp market reaction, IBM said its long-term strategy remains intact. The company highlighted continued momentum across several businesses. Revenue growth at Red Hat accelerated to 11%, while recently acquired businesses, including HashiCorp and Confluent, continued to perform strongly.
IBM's Distributed Infrastructure business delivered record reported growth of 37%, ending the quarter with a backlog of around $500 million. Consulting signings also remained healthy, supported by rising demand for generative AI projects.
Beyond AI, IBM continues to invest heavily in quantum computing. The company recently announced plans to invest more than $10 billion over the next five years in quantum research, manufacturing, acquisitions and ecosystem development, with the goal of building the world's first large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.
IBM has also launched Lightwell, a $5 billion cybersecurity initiative backed by more than 20,000 engineers, with early customers including Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, Morgan Stanley, Visa and Wells Fargo.
Investors will now turn their attention to IBM's full second-quarter earnings on July 22, when management is expected to provide greater clarity on whether the slowdown reflects a temporary pause in enterprise spending or a deeper shift in how companies allocate their technology budgets in the AI era.