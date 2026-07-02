IBM To Install One Of India's First Quantum Computers In Amaravati

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna announced the deployment of an advanced quantum computer in Amaravati by September 2026
The project is finalised through agreements with both the Andhra Pradesh state government and the national government
The installation supports Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Valley initiative to establish a fully integrated technology ecosystem
IBM will install an advanced quantum computer, a next-generation machine designed to process highly complex calculations, in Amaravati by September 2026. The technology firm aims to launch one of India's first such systems in Andhra Pradesh, The Economic Times reported.
IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna announced the timeline at an industry event in the US. He said the company has finalised deployment agreements with the state and national governments. The hardware manufacturer is also negotiating to build a second quantum system elsewhere in India, though the location remains undisclosed.
Krishna said, "We have put in one quantum computer that is going to go into Amaravati, and that is an agreement with the state there and with the national government".
Commercial Potential and Talent
The technology is approaching an inflexion point, Krishna said. He expects quantum computers to offer "massive commercial advantage" to businesses within the next two to three years.
These systems could drastically accelerate research and operations across several sectors. Target industries include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, financial services, logistics, materials science and pharmaceuticals.
IBM selected the Andhra Pradesh capital to tap into India's extensive reserves of physics and mathematics talent. The company expects these local professionals to build global applications using the new system.
Once active, the Amaravati facility will offer direct access to high-end infrastructure. Enterprises, academic institutions, local startups and independent researchers will be able to run experiments and solve industry problems on the machine.
Andhra Pradesh's Quantum Vision
The IBM deployment aligns closely with regional hardware initiatives. Andhra Pradesh formally launched its Quantum Valley project during the inaugural Quantum Valley Tech Park summit in Amaravati in April this year.
State administrators previously announced plans for a dedicated quantum computing campus. The government has already signed multiple partnerships with academic bodies and private industry to drive startup incubation, talent training and baseline research.
Officials aim to build India's first fully integrated ecosystem for the technology. This state-backed hub will concentrate on quantum communication, advanced sensing, core computing and broad commercial deployment.
The upcoming IBM installation operates as a main pillar for this long-term strategy.