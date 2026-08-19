Inside ITV Digital’s Breakout Year Under CEO Akshansh Yadav

ITV Digital is growing at a stellar speed, and the man behind this exponential growth is CEO Akshansh Yadav, whose data-driven strategy and sharp editorial vision have redefined the company’s digital trajectory.
In the past year, ITV Digital brands including The Daily Guardian, ITV Blink and The Sunday Guardian have registered more than 150% growth in terms of views and revenue, primarily driven by their expanding footprint on YouTube. This surge reflects not just a spike in numbers, but a fundamental shift in how the company creates, packages, and delivers content to a rapidly evolving audience.
Central to this transformation is a digital-first philosophy. Under Akshansh Yadav’s leadership, several of these brands have been resurrected and repositioned to focus on vertical audiences niche, highly engaged communities that consume content built specifically for their interests. Rather than chasing broad, unfocused reach, the strategy prioritizes depth, relevance, and loyalty, allowing each brand to carve out a distinct identity in an increasingly crowded digital landscape.
The results speak for themselves. Consistent top rankings on ComScore for Inkhabar and The Sunday Guardian, achieved through a meticulous and disciplined content strategy over the last year, have garnered widespread industry attention. These rankings underscore the strength of a model that blends editorial credibility with platform-savvy execution, positioning ITV Digital as a serious contender in India’s competitive media ecosystem.
Reflecting on the milestone and being regarded as the Best CEO in Indian Media, Akshansh Yadav said, “Our growth is a direct result of staying close to our audience and understanding exactly what they want. We made a deliberate choice to go digital-first and build for vertical communities, and that focus has paid off. This is just the beginning—we’re committed to pushing boundaries, experimenting with formats, and setting new benchmarks for what digital media in India can achieve.”
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The rise has now established Akshansh Yadav as one of the most successful and highly acclaimed CEOs in the Indian media industry. As ITV Digital continues to scale, the company’s breakout year stands as a testament to the power of clear vision, consistent execution and an unwavering commitment to the audience.