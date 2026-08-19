Inside ITV Digital’s Breakout Year Under CEO Akshansh Yadav

Reflecting on the milestone and being regarded as the Best CEO in Indian Media, Akshansh Yadav said, “Our growth is a direct result of staying close to our audience and understanding exactly what they want. We made a deliberate choice to go digital-first and build for vertical communities, and that focus has paid off. This is just the beginning—we’re committed to pushing boundaries, experimenting with formats, and setting new benchmarks for what digital media in India can achieve.”