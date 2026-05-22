Indraprastha Institute Of Information Technology, Delhi, Launches Post Graduate Diploma Programme In Interaction Design & UX

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT Delhi) is a research-led, state-level university established by the Government of NCT of Delhi through a legislative act. It is empowered to conduct cutting-edge research, deliver high-quality educational programs, and grant academic degrees. The institute has rapidly grown into one of India’s leading comprehensive institutes in information technology and related interdisciplinary domains, with a strong emphasis on innovation, research excellence, and societal impact. IIIT Delhi is known for its internationally recognized faculty, robust research ecosystem, and strong industry linkages. The institute houses multiple research centres — including the Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Centre for Design and New Media, and Centre for Sustainable Mobility — that foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and real-world problem solving. The campus blends academic spaces with state-of-the-art labs, collaborative centres, incubation hubs, and sustainable infrastructure.