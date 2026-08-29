IITM Pravartak Announces Batch 03 Of Advanced Certificate In Applied Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning

The broader AI landscape highlights the need for this depth of capability. Marketsand Markets projects the global deep learning market to expand from USD 25.40 billion in 2024 to USD 506.75 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 31.7 per cent between 2025 and 2035. At the same time, McKinsey’s 2025 global survey found that 88 per cent of respondents reported regular AI use in at least one business function, yet only around one-third said their organisations had begun scaling AI programmes across the enterprise. KPMG’s Global AI Pulse Q1 2026 similarly points to the next challenge for enterprises, which is to convert expanding AI adoption into consistent value by strengthening execution, governance, operating models and workforce readiness at scale.