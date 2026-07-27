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Patanjali Foods Asked To Recall Wheat Flour Batch Over Excessive Pesticide Residues

The company said that the issue relates only to a particular batch of wheat flour and does not extend to its broader product portfolio

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Ritesh
Published At:
Published At:
Patanjali Ayurved
Patanjali Foods Photo: Patanjali Ayurved
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Patanjali Foods has been ordered to recall a batch of wheat flour after tests found chlorpyrifos residue above the permissible limit

  • The order was given by the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Kottayam, Kerala

  • Company did not specify the batch number, the quantity of wheat flour covered under the recall

Patanjali Foods has been directed to recall a batch of its wheat flour after food safety authorities found pesticide residue exceeding the prescribed tolerance limit, the company said in an exchange filing on July 24.

Patanjali Foods said it had received an order from the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Kottayam, Kerala, directing the recall of a wheat flour batch. The company said the order, dated July 20, was received on July 24.

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According to the filing, the recall was ordered after the batch was found to contain chlorpyrifos residue above the maximum permissible tolerance level.

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The company added that the issue relates only to a particular batch of wheat flour and does not extend to its broader product portfolio.

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BY Outlook Business Desk

The recall would not materially affect its financial or operational performance, apart from the value of the affected wheat flour batch, it said.

The stock exchange filing did not specify the batch number, the quantity of wheat flour covered under the recall, or the regions where the affected product had been distributed.

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The company has not announced any additional corrective measures or provided further details regarding the recall beyond the disclosures made to the stock exchanges.

Patanjali Foods' shares were trading at ₹344.70 apiece in early trade on Monday, July 27. The stock has witnessed a weak run this year falling over 37%.

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