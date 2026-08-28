Iran On The Brink? Trump Says Tehran Is ‘In Deep Trouble’ As Hormuz Reopens

Trump said the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz does not mean US military operations against Iran have ended, but did not outline conditions for further action.
The US president ruled out immediate negotiations with Tehran, saying Iran is under severe financial and operational pressure.
Trump said Russia had so far “behaved quite well” regarding the Strait of Hormuz, without indicating whether Moscow’s broader ties with Iran would face penalties.
US President Donald Trump warned that American military operations against Iran may not be over despite the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Addressing reporters, Trump highlighted the severe strain on Tehran following recent confrontations.
"They are in deep trouble, they have very little capacity, the Strait of Hormuz is open, it doesn't mean we finished with the military," Trump told.
No Immediate Diplomatic Talks
Trump firmly ruled out immediate talks with Tehran, stating there is not much to speak about. He pointed to the intense financial and operational pressure facing the nation.
"They're not paying their troops. They're in deep trouble," Trump told.
He maintained a strict public stance against negotiations. "There's not a lot to speak with Iran, we are not looking to meet or anything, the strait is open," he added.
The president did not specify future military conditions, targets or prerequisites for future meetings with Iranian officials. He also left out specific details on which Iranian facilities, units or operational capabilities he meant.
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These remarks come amid persistent worries over the security of merchant ships and the movement of fuel supplies through the area. While framing the unblocking of the strait as a key milestone, Trump stopped short of calling the broader standoff settled.
This approach aligns with the Trump administration's strategy of combining financial penalties, armed coercion and warnings of future measures. The latest remarks indicate that the US government is keeping all potential avenues open.
Russia Role and Hormuz
When asked if he intended to penalise Russia should Moscow fail to scale back its ties with Iran, Trump offered a measured assessment.
"It depends, I think Russia has behaved quite well, so far regarding the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said.
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He refrained from clarifying if this positive evaluation of Russia's behaviour on the Strait of Hormuz applied to broader Russian-Iranian cooperation. He did not detail any specific steps taken by Moscow or confirm whether the US had obtained concrete pledges from Russia regarding its relationship with Tehran.
Located between Oman and Iran, the waterway connects the Gulf with both the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It remains a major global energy artery, enabling the movement of oil and liquefied natural gas from major Gulf suppliers to global buyers.