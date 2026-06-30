IIM Lucknow Opens Admissions For The 9th Batch Of Its Chief Financial Officer Programme

As organisations operate in an environment shaped by volatility, digital disruption, stakeholder scrutiny and heightened governance expectations, the role of the CFO has expanded significantly. Finance leaders are no longer expected to limit their contribution to financial oversight and compliance; they must act as strategic partners to the CEO, enterprise catalysts, custodians of governance and architects of sustainable profitability. Industry perspectives have also highlighted the need for future CFOs to close capability gaps in communication, influence, operational exposure, leadership and strategic thinking, while digital transformation continues to redefine the finance function.