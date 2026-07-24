Fine Acers expands to north India, expects Rs 100-cr revenue

Fine Acers, a branded luxury resort developer focused on the sale-and-leaseback investment model, has expanded into North India with the opening of a new office in Gurugram, as it targets more than Rs 100 crore in revenue from the Delhi-NCR market.
The office, located at DLF Corporate Greens, was inaugurated on July 23 by Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director - Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in the presence of investors, business leaders and industry stakeholders, the firm said.
The expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey as it continues to redefine luxury resort ownership while deepening its engagement with investors across one of India's most dynamic real estate markets, it said.
The Gurugram office will serve as the company's North India hub, strengthening its engagement with investors seeking professionally managed, hospitality-led real estate opportunities. The expansion follows the company's announcement last week of the opening of its London office.
Speaking ahead of the inauguration, Dinesh Yadav, Founder & Managing Director, Fine Acers, said, "The launch of our Gurugram office marks an exciting new chapter for Fine Acers. Delhi-NCR has emerged as one of India's strongest markets for luxury real estate investments, with growing demand for professionally managed, experience-led assets.
"Our sale-and-leaseback model offers investors the opportunity to own premium resort residences while benefiting from professionally managed hospitality operations and rental returns. Establishing a presence in Gurugram allows us to be closer to our investors and strengthen our presence in North India." He added, "This is our second long-term investment in infrastructure development post our new office announcement in London. We are expecting more than Rs 100 crore revenue from the Delhi-NCR market." Fine Acers said the new office reinforces its collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and supports its strategy of expanding across key markets. The company's hospitality-led model combines branded resort developments with professionally managed hotel operations, allowing investors to own premium resort residences that are leased back to a hospitality operator for end-to-end management.
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Under the sale-and-leaseback model, investors receive the benefits of luxury second-home ownership alongside professionally managed rental income, while operational responsibilities are handled by the hospitality operator.
The company said the expansion comes amid growing demand for branded residences, managed holiday homes and hospitality-led investment opportunities in India's luxury real estate market. It said the Gurugram office will support investor outreach across North India and showcase its portfolio of branded luxury resort developments.