Fine Acers expands to north India, expects Rs 100-cr revenue

"Our sale-and-leaseback model offers investors the opportunity to own premium resort residences while benefiting from professionally managed hospitality operations and rental returns. Establishing a presence in Gurugram allows us to be closer to our investors and strengthen our presence in North India." He added, "This is our second long-term investment in infrastructure development post our new office announcement in London. We are expecting more than Rs 100 crore revenue from the Delhi-NCR market." Fine Acers said the new office reinforces its collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and supports its strategy of expanding across key markets. The company's hospitality-led model combines branded resort developments with professionally managed hotel operations, allowing investors to own premium resort residences that are leased back to a hospitality operator for end-to-end management.