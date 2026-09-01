HIWAGA Launches Skin, Hair & Aesthetics Centre In Bengaluru

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HIWAGA follows defined safety protocols and uses approved products and equipment. The organisation also highlights its ISO 9001:2015 certification and NABH accreditation as part of its commitment to quality and professional standards.

The centre also offers a complete range of professional salon and grooming services for women and men, including hair styling, colouring, smoothening, hair spa, facials, makeup, manicure, pedicure, waxing and beard grooming —bringing clinical expertise and beauty care under one roof.

One of HIWAGA’s key offerings is UHR – Permanent Unwanted Hair Removal , an advanced combination of laser hair reduction and IB Probing. This integrated approach is designed to address unwanted hair more comprehensively where conventional laser treatment may not be sufficient. UHR reflects HIWAGA’s commitment to bringing advanced, personalised solutions rather than one-size-fits-all treatments.

“HIWAGA has a team of experienced dermatologists with years of clinical expertise and skilled hands, delivering personalised care with precision, safety and confidence.”

The new centre at KP Landmark, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar , offers comprehensive solutions for skin, hair and aesthetic concerns—from acne, pigmentation, melasma and ageing to skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, Botox, dermal fillers, thread lifts, skin tightening and other aesthetic procedures.

Founded in 2018 in Vizag , HIWAGA has grown steadily across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, building its reputation around professional expertise, advanced technology, safety, personalised treatment and client-focused care. With its Bengaluru launch, HIWAGA now takes its vision of creating meaningful transformations to one of India’s most dynamic cities.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 31: A new chapter begins for HIWAGA as the brand opens its 11th centre in Indiranagar, Bengaluru , bringing its trusted combination of dermatology, advanced aesthetics, permanent unwanted hair removal and professional salon services to the city.

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