Healthcare Planning & Infrastructure Conference 26 Concludes In Delhi With Focus On Smart Healthcare For Viksit Bharat @2047

Commenting on Prius Healthcare’s association as the PR and Digital Partner for HPIE 2026, Mr. Baldev Raj, Founder & CEO, Prius Healthcare, (Unit of Prius Communications), and Chairman, Public Relations Council of India – Delhi Chapter, said,“Healthcare infrastructure is no longer only about buildings, beds and equipment; it is about creating trust-led, accessible and future-ready care ecosystems. HPIE 2026 successfully brought together policymakers, healthcare leaders, architects, technology innovators and industry stakeholders on one platform to shape meaningful conversations around India’s healthcare future. As the PR and Digital Partner for the event, Prius Healthcare (Unit of Prius Communications) was proud to amplify this important dialogue and support a platform that aligns strongly with our belief that credible communication can play a powerful role in accelerating healthcare transformation, policy awareness and industry collaboration. As artificial intelligence becomes an integral part of healthcare planning, diagnostics, patient engagement and operational efficiency, its responsible adoption will further assist the sector in building smarter, faster and more inclusive care systems for the future.”

The conference was conceptualized against the backdrop of India’s rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem, driven by increasing healthcare demand, urbanization, epidemiological transitions, and the growing emphasis on accessible and affordable quality healthcare.

Key discussions on the inaugural day included:

AI is Designing Hospitals – Smart & Predictive Infrastructure, focusing on the transformative role of artificial intelligence in hospital planning and operational efficiency;

Start to Scale – Building and Scaling a Hospital, examining sustainable healthcare growth models and investment frameworks;

From Bed Capacity to Care Capacity, emphasizing patient-centric care outcomes over traditional infrastructure metrics;

Healthcare Infrastructure Meets Urban Planning, exploring integrated health city concepts and urban healthcare accessibility;

From Volume to Value – Moving India’s MVT Strategy Up the Complexity Curve, highlighting India’s growing role in advanced medical value travel; and

The End of Tier 1 vs Tier 2, discussing decentralized healthcare delivery and digital healthcare accessibility across regions.

The Transformation Day focused extensively on resilience, safety, and digital ecosystems through sessions including:

Designing Hospitals That Don’t Burn, addressing fire safety and disaster-resilient infrastructure;

From Ayushman Bharat to Viksit Bharat 2047: Architecting AI-Enabled, Scalable and Trusted Digital Health Infrastructure (Chief Guest Address)

Building AI-Enabled, Sustainable & Resilient Healthcare Infrastructure for India@2047: Advancing Medical Value Travel through Innovation, Trust & Global Healthcare Excellence. (Guest of Honor Address)

Medical Value Travel & Global Healthcare Positioning

Health Data as Critical Infrastructure, focusing on governance, privacy, interoperability, and national preparedness;

Can India Institutionalize Patient Safety?, advocating structured patient safety frameworks and governance mechanisms;

Nursing Excellence & Staff Well-being, emphasizing workforce-centric infrastructure and burnout mitigation; and

Transforming Healthcare Procurement, exploring resilient and technology-enabled supply chain ecosystems.

A major highlight of HPIE 2026 was its expansive exhibition segment, which featured participation from more than 25 leading healthcare and infrastructure organizations showcasing advanced technologies, healthcare infrastructure systems, digital transformation solutions, hospital equipment, patient-centric innovations, and smart healthcare ecosystems.

As part of its long-term policy commitment, the key recommendations and strategic insights emerging from the conference deliberations will be compiled into a comprehensive post-event policy brief to be submitted to relevant ministries, government departments, and institutional stakeholders for consideration and further policy action.

With the successful conclusion of its 2026 edition, the Healthcare Planning & Infrastructure Conference has further strengthened its position as one of India’s leading platforms dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare infrastructure, policy innovation, and integrated healthcare ecosystems for a resilient and future-ready India.

For more information and updates, please visit:

Website: Healthcare Planning & Infrastructure Conference

Social Media: Healthcare Planning & Infrastructure Expo/Conference (LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter)

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