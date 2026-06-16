Healing Within: How One Woman Turned Her Deepest Struggle Into Her Greatest Purpose

As she continued her own journey, she became increasingly interested in understanding how emotional well-being affects every area of life. What started as a personal search for healing gradually evolved into a purpose-driven career dedicated to helping others navigate their own challenges.



Today, Rima Bhandari works with people from different parts of the world who are dealing with stress, anxiety, emotional struggles, relationship challenges, and life transitions. Through her experience, she has observed that most people are not broken. They are simply carrying emotional wounds, limiting beliefs, and unresolved experiences that prevent them from living fully.