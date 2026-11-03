KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Delivers 2X Growth: H1 FY27 Revenue Up 114%, PAT Up 127%, Exports Nearly Triple

We are also encouraged by how we have grown in international markets. Exports have grown several times over and now make up a much larger part of our business. Customers in North America and Europe are giving us more business, and new customers in the data centre segment have started working with us. Data centre cooling is becoming an important growth engine for KRN, and customers are planning and placing orders well in advance. We are also developing products for liquid cooling as the technology moves that way. In bus air conditioning, we have started supplies to an OEM and are steadily adding customers, which gives us another area to grow in.