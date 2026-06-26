Smartworks to More Than Double Singapore Footprint With Workstudio Acquisition

Smartworks Coworking Spaces, India's largest managed office platform by total area under management, has announced the proposed acquisition of Workstudio Spaces, a Singapore-based flexible workspace provider. The transaction is expected to be completed in July 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and will be executed through Smartworks' wholly owned subsidiary, Smartworks Space Pte. Ltd, using funds already available with the subsidiary.
Workstudio operates around 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible workspace in Singapore with healthy committed occupancy levels. The company said the acquisition was made at a competitive valuation, reflecting its disciplined approach to executing strategically aligned transactions.
Expanding Singapore Footprint
Upon completion, Smartworks' Singapore portfolio will expand to four centres, with a total footprint of approximately 76,000 sq. ft. and seating capacity exceeding 1,500. The company said this will more than double its presence in Singapore over the last two years, reinforcing its long-term commitment to one of Asia's leading business and financial hubs.
The acquisition is expected to broaden Smartworks' enterprise relationships in Singapore, diversify its presence across key business districts in the city-state, and strengthen its ability to deliver a consistent, enterprise-grade managed workspace experience across the market.
Neetish Sarda, Founder and Managing Director of Smartworks, said, "Singapore remains a strategically important market, supported by strong enterprise demand, a clear flight to quality, and structurally healthy operating margins. Our existing centres in Singapore have been profitable over the past two years. Workstudio complements our existing presence by providing access to a high-demand micro-market, diversifying our Singapore portfolio, and broadening our enterprise client base."
As of March 31, 2026, Smartworks had a total footprint of around 16.1 million sq. ft. across 66 centres in 15 cities in India and Singapore. The company partners with developers to transform large commercial assets into fully managed enterprise campuses, integrating workspace design, technology infrastructure, hospitality and workplace services for enterprises, global capability centres, multinational corporations and high-growth businesses.