Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif And India At The 33rd International Law And Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

Haji Syed Salman Chishty offered the opening prayers at the symposium, praying for peace, dignity and harmony among all faiths and nations. He spoke on the panel “Religious Minorities in India: Experiences and Perspectives,” moderated by Prof. W. Cole Durham, Jr., Founding Director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies. He shared the platform with His Grace Archbishop Felix Machado of the Diocese of Vasai and Mr. Pericho Peter Prabhu Rangaraj of the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights.