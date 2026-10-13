Zed Black Agarbatti Maker MDPH Showcases Its Global Fragrance Ambitions At Beautyworld Dubai

“We started scaling our exports in full force around seven to eight years ago, and despite the volatility in global trade, we have maintained double-digit growth year after year. At around 5% of our overall business, exports are still a relatively small part of MDPH, which is precisely why we see such a significant opportunity ahead. Our objective now is to take the capabilities we have built in fragrance, manufacturing and consumer products to a much larger set of international markets,” said Ankit Agrawal, Director, MDPH (Zed Black).