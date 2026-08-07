Premier Energies Q1 Profit Jumps 53% To ₹472 Cr

Premier Energies on Friday posted over 53% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹471.9 crore for June quarter FY27, driven by increased revenues from key business segments.
The company had reported a net profit of ₹307.8 crore in the first quarter of preceding 2025-26 fiscal, the Hyderabad based entity said in a statement.
Total income during the latest quarter increased to ₹2,507.6 crore from ₹1,869.5 crore a year ago.
Premier Energies said it has "delivered another quarter of strong growth driven by robust execution, expanding manufacturing capabilities and strong demand for domestically manufactured solar modules." During the quarter, the company produced 844 MW of solar cells, 953 MW of solar modules, and 570 MVA of transformers.
Managing Director Chiranjeev Singh Saluja said the company recently inaugurated a 5.6 GW module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur and is making significant progress on its 7 GW solar cell manufacturing facility at Naidupeta, where machinery installation is underway and trial runs are expected to commence shortly.
As per the company filing, its board has approved re-appointment of Saluja as MD for a period of five years with effect from December 19, 2026.
Premier Energies is an integrated solar manufacturing company, with three decades of experience in photovoltaic technology.
The company is in the process of more than doubling its annual solar cell manufacturing capacity to 10.6 GW. It has a solar module making capacity of 11.1 GW.
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The company is in the process of investing over ₹12,500 crore to build solar capacities and foray into new areas like ingots, wafers, inverters, and batteries.