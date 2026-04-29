GAP Group Hosts GICEA Delegation In Dholera SIR

The members visited the site of the Rs. 91,000 crore Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication facility, a joint venture with Taiwan’s PSMC, which is currently under development and is expected to begin production by 2027. The delegation also toured Renew Power’s solar cell manufacturing site. In addition, the group visited several public infrastructure projects being developed in Dholera, including the school, hospital, fire station, and sewage treatment plant, all of which are nearing completion.