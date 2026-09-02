Flexi-Cap Funds Attract Nearly ₹50,000 Cr In Jan-July 2026 As Investor Base Expands

Flexi-cap fund folios rose to 2.44 crore in July 2026 from 1.94 crore a year earlier, adding around 50 lakh investor accounts. Assets under management of the category stood at around ₹6 lakh crore as of July 2026, up from ₹4.94 lakh crore in July 2025, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).