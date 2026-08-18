Wedknott Announces Acquisition Of Aurezia Events, Expands Into Wedding Planning

The integrated offering will roll out from the current wedding season across metros, Tier 1 cities and destination wedding locations, the statement added. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Noida, Wedknott serves over 2,000 families across 75 cities and four continents. The company had raised strategic investment in January 2026 from Pratik Gauri, a serial entrepreneur, investor and speaker known for championing the concept of a purpose-driven 5th Industrial Revolution. His work has been recognised by platforms including the World Economic Forum, Forbes and TED.