Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma Empowering Young Entrepreneurs And Farmers To Go Global Under PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

Professional Excellence

With over two decades of practical business experience, Dr. Sharma has guided numerous organizations in:

Import & Export Business Development

International Trade Consulting

Global Market Expansion

Franchise Development

Startup Mentoring

Business Growth Strategy

Corporate Training

Leadership Development

International Buyer-Seller Networking

His business initiatives have expanded across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Delhi NCR.

Internationally, his business network and collaborations have extended to markets such as:

Dubai (UAE)

Vietnam

China

Singapore

Malaysia

Other Global Trade Destinations

Awards & Recognition

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma has been recognized by various national and international organizations for his contribution to entrepreneurship, exports, leadership, and social development.

Notable recognitions include:

Bharat Shri Award

Business Ratna Award

Indian Press Recognition for Entrepreneurship Development

Excellence in International Business Promotion Awards

Leadership and Social Impact Honors from multiple organizations

These accolades reflect his commitment to empowering businesses and contributing to India’s economic advancement.

Media Presence & Public Recognition

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma has built a strong and influential presence across national television channels, print media, digital platforms, business publications, and international media networks through his contributions to entrepreneurship, exports, social development, and nation-building initiatives.

His achievements, expert insights, interviews, and business initiatives have been featured on leading media platforms including:

In24News

India News

IPC News

National & Regional Media Networks

Business Publications & Industry Journals

Digital Business & Entrepreneurial Platforms

International Media Recognition

Dr. Sharma’s entrepreneurial journey, leadership vision, and contribution towards international trade promotion have also received recognition from international publications, including:

London Herald

London Magazine

International Business & Leadership Publications

Global Entrepreneurial Media Platforms

Through media interactions, keynote speeches, panel discussions, and expert interviews, Dr. Sharma continues to advocate for entrepreneurship, innovation, exports, startup development, farmer empowerment, and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. His efforts align with the broader objective of strengthening India’s economy, promoting self-reliance, generating employment, and contributing to sustainable GDP growth through business and export-led development.

Social Impact & Public Service

Beyond business, Dr. Sharma is deeply committed to nation-building and social development.

For more than a decade, he has actively worked on:

Youth Employment Generation

Skill Development Programs

Farmer Empowerment Initiatives

Rural Development Projects

Women’s Entrepreneurship Programs

Healthcare Awareness Campaigns

Startup and Self-Employment Promotion

His leadership roles, including Maharashtra Pradesh Sachiv and Morcha Adhyaksh, have enabled him to drive meaningful community initiatives and social welfare programs.

Through educational seminars and awareness campaigns, he has inspired thousands of young Indians to pursue entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and economic empowerment.

Leadership Philosophy

Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma believes that entrepreneurship is one of the strongest tools for national development.

His leadership philosophy is built on:

Innovation

Self-Reliance

Global Thinking

Ethical Business Practices

Social Responsibility

Sustainable Economic Growth

He continues to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders to create enterprises that generate employment, contribute to exports, and strengthen India’s position in the global economy.

Legacy

Today, Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma is recognized as a visionary entrepreneur, inspiring leader, export strategist, and social reformer whose work bridges business growth with social impact.

His unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship, exports, innovation, and nation-building continues to inspire businesses, professionals, farmers, and young entrepreneurs across India and beyond.

“Empowering Entrepreneurs • Strengthening Exports • Building Atmanirbhar Bharat”

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