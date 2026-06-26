Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma Empowering Young Entrepreneurs And Farmers To Go Global Under PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

“Abki Baar, International Vyapar”
New Delhi [India], June 26: Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma is a distinguished International Business Consultant, Entrepreneur, Social Reformer, and Export Promotion Expert with more than 22 years of experience in international trade, business development, entrepreneurship promotion, and social empowerment.
Born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, Dr. Sharma has emerged as a recognized leader dedicated to strengthening India’s business ecosystem and creating global opportunities for Indian entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups, and farmers.
As the Founder and Director of Rsrishti International Pvt. Ltd., he has played a significant role in promoting exports, entrepreneurship, healthcare initiatives, franchise development, and international business expansion across India and overseas markets.
A Visionary for Atmanirbhar Bharat
Inspired by the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Dr. Sharma actively works toward empowering Indian businesses to compete globally.
His mission focuses on:
Promoting Indian products in international markets
Strengthening India’s export ecosystem
Creating employment opportunities through entrepreneurship
Supporting startups and MSMEs with business growth strategies
Enhancing farmer income through export-oriented initiatives
Contributing toward India’s economic growth and GDP development
Through seminars, workshops, business conclaves, and mentoring programs, he continues to inspire entrepreneurs to build globally competitive enterprises.
Professional Excellence
With over two decades of practical business experience, Dr. Sharma has guided numerous organizations in:
Import & Export Business Development
International Trade Consulting
Global Market Expansion
Franchise Development
Startup Mentoring
Business Growth Strategy
Corporate Training
Leadership Development
International Buyer-Seller Networking
His business initiatives have expanded across major Indian cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, Bhopal, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, and Delhi NCR.
Internationally, his business network and collaborations have extended to markets such as:
Dubai (UAE)
Vietnam
China
Singapore
Malaysia
Other Global Trade Destinations
Awards & Recognition
Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma has been recognized by various national and international organizations for his contribution to entrepreneurship, exports, leadership, and social development.
Notable recognitions include:
Bharat Shri Award
Business Ratna Award
Indian Press Recognition for Entrepreneurship Development
Excellence in International Business Promotion Awards
Leadership and Social Impact Honors from multiple organizations
These accolades reflect his commitment to empowering businesses and contributing to India’s economic advancement.
Media Presence & Public Recognition
Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma has built a strong and influential presence across national television channels, print media, digital platforms, business publications, and international media networks through his contributions to entrepreneurship, exports, social development, and nation-building initiatives.
His achievements, expert insights, interviews, and business initiatives have been featured on leading media platforms including:
In24News
India News
IPC News
National & Regional Media Networks
Business Publications & Industry Journals
Digital Business & Entrepreneurial Platforms
International Media Recognition
Dr. Sharma’s entrepreneurial journey, leadership vision, and contribution towards international trade promotion have also received recognition from international publications, including:
London Herald
London Magazine
International Business & Leadership Publications
Global Entrepreneurial Media Platforms
Through media interactions, keynote speeches, panel discussions, and expert interviews, Dr. Sharma continues to advocate for entrepreneurship, innovation, exports, startup development, farmer empowerment, and the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. His efforts align with the broader objective of strengthening India’s economy, promoting self-reliance, generating employment, and contributing to sustainable GDP growth through business and export-led development.
Social Impact & Public Service
Beyond business, Dr. Sharma is deeply committed to nation-building and social development.
For more than a decade, he has actively worked on:
Youth Employment Generation
Skill Development Programs
Farmer Empowerment Initiatives
Rural Development Projects
Women’s Entrepreneurship Programs
Healthcare Awareness Campaigns
Startup and Self-Employment Promotion
His leadership roles, including Maharashtra Pradesh Sachiv and Morcha Adhyaksh, have enabled him to drive meaningful community initiatives and social welfare programs.
Through educational seminars and awareness campaigns, he has inspired thousands of young Indians to pursue entrepreneurship, self-reliance, and economic empowerment.
Leadership Philosophy
Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma believes that entrepreneurship is one of the strongest tools for national development.
His leadership philosophy is built on:
Innovation
Self-Reliance
Global Thinking
Ethical Business Practices
Social Responsibility
Sustainable Economic Growth
He continues to mentor aspiring entrepreneurs and business leaders to create enterprises that generate employment, contribute to exports, and strengthen India’s position in the global economy.
Legacy
Today, Dr. Nidhiesh Sharma is recognized as a visionary entrepreneur, inspiring leader, export strategist, and social reformer whose work bridges business growth with social impact.
His unwavering commitment to entrepreneurship, exports, innovation, and nation-building continues to inspire businesses, professionals, farmers, and young entrepreneurs across India and beyond.
“Empowering Entrepreneurs • Strengthening Exports • Building Atmanirbhar Bharat”
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