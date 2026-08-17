Surya Hospitals Honours Human Milk Donors On Independence Day, Highlights The Vital Role Of Donor Milk In Supporting Vulnerable Newborns

Dr. Bhupendra S. Avasthi, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Surya Hospitals, said, “The vision behind the Surya Human Milk Bank is to ensure that premature newborns who cannot receive sufficient mother’s milk have access to safe donor human milk. This Independence Day, we hope to reinforce that the spirit of freedom is also about giving every child a healthier start in life. Through rigorous screening, pasteurisation and controlled storage, we are committed to ensuring that quality-checked donor milk reaches eligible newborns. At the same time, we want to create greater awareness and address misconceptions around human milk donation so that more eligible mothers can make informed decisions and contribute to this meaningful cause.”