Eureka Forbes Launches Supply Chain Probe After Child Labour Case At Delhi Vendor

Eureka Forbes has launched an internal investigation into its supply chain after authorities rescued four children from one of its suppliers in New Delhi, the company said.
The National Human Rights Commission this week directed Eureka Forbes, along with Havells and Hindustan Unilever, to audit their vendor networks following the discovery. The commission is India's top body for protecting human rights, and its orders are binding on government authorities.
The Rescue
Authorities rescued the four children on Monday from YY Harness, a small electrical wiring and component unit in Delhi's Okhla area. The children were aged between 14 and 16, according to case documents seen by Reuters. They told officials they worked six days a week at the unit and were paid between $105 and $125 a month. Police are investigating the case.
Eureka Forbes, known for its water purifiers, confirmed it had begun a review. "We take these allegations extremely seriously... we have initiated an immediate review and audit of the practices," Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Khandelwal said in a statement to Reuters.
Hindustan Unilever denied that the vendor was a business partner, Reuters reported.
Commission Flags Other Brands
Priyank Kanoongo, a senior member of the Human Rights Commission, said companies named in the case needed to urgently check their supply chains. "Companies making profits from child labour is equal to blood-money," he told Reuters.
Writing on X on Wednesday, Kanoongo said the company at the centre of the case had reportedly claimed to supply major brands, including Havells India, Unilever, Eureka and GreenStar LED. He said one of the firm's clients was based in Poland, with a parent company in Sweden.
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"These brands must urgently audit their supply chains. Children in India cannot be exploited as cheap labour so that products can be sold for profit in the US and Europe. Corporate responsibility does not end at the factory gate. Children belong in classrooms, not factories. Global business records need to be independently verified," Kanoongo wrote.
This is not the first time the commission has stepped in over labour practices linked to a major company. It had earlier raised concerns over conditions at an Amazon warehouse in New Delhi. Amazon had responded at the time by saying the safety and wellbeing of its associates and employees remained its top priority.